Listen: Where we stand on the politics of health care

The U.S. Senate failed last week in their effort to repeal and replace the ACA. So what's next for the U.S. health care system? What actions can President Trump take? And what will that mean for the cost of insurance premiums?

MPR News host Tom Weber talked to Cicily Hampton, Director of Health Policy, Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE) and Sarah Gollust, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.