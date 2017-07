Hodges, Arradondo outline future of Mpls. 'public safety and public trust'

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and acting police chief Medaria Arradondo will outline to reporters "their vision for public safety and public trust" in the city.

Hodges, who's running for reelection this fall, has said she wants to skip a wider search and name Arradondo as the new police chief.

Janeé Harteau resigned as chief amid fallout from the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk.