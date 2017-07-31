Police: Murder suspect spotted in Stillwater, may be on foot in metro

Investigators believe witnesses may have spotted Lucifer Nguyen — who's wanted in connection with an armed robbery and the killing of a woman in Mendota Heights — in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon, according to Mendota Heights' Police Chief Kelly McCarthy.

Authorities have also recovered the car apparently stolen from Beverly Cory, 48, of Maplewood, who was found dead in an office building while officials were searching for Nguyen.

Nguyen may still be in the Twin Cities area, investigators say, and he may be on foot, asking drivers to give him a ride or taking public transportation. Authorities believe he's armed and dangerous and that the public take precautions by locking their homes and vehicles.

Cory's car was found at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Lake Elmo late Sunday afternoon, McCarthy said in a statement. She said that investigators believe witnesses may have spotted Nguyen at about 4 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater, which is near Lake Elmo.

Police initially spotted Nguyen on Saturday and gave chase. He fled on foot after crashing a car into a park nearby. Nguyen was believed to have gone into White Pine Senior Living Center, then disappeared.

They're also asking people report sightings of Nguyen to 911. Anyone with information can also call the Dakota County Sheriff's Office at 651-438-8477.