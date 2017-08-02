Breaking Minnehaha Academy explosion

Scientists precisely edit DNA in human embryos to fix a disease gene

Shoukhrat Mitalipov, principal investigator for the embryo editing study, directs the Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy at Oregon Health and Sciences University.
Shoukhrat Mitalipov, principal investigator for the embryo editing study, directs the Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy at Oregon Health and Sciences University. 