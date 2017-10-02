Political Junkie: Tragedy in Las Vegas, and gun politics in America

The Las Vegas shooting is now being called the deadliest in United States history — and it's yet another test in recent weeks for the Trump administration's response to national crisis.

In the wake of tragedy, can the president be our "mourner-in-chief?" And, can we expect the political conversation around guns to change?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Ken Rudin, host of the Political Junkie podcast, and Bruce Shapiro, executive director of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma at Columbia University.

