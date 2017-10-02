'I'm going to die': High-rise gunman kills 59 in Las Vegas

Updated: 5:14 p.m. | Posted: 5:36 a.m.

The rapid-fire popping sounded like firecrackers at first, so many in the crowd of 22,000 country music fans didn't understand what was happening when the band stopped playing and singer Jason Aldean bolted off the stage.

"That's gunshots," a man could be heard saying emphatically on a cellphone video in the nearly half-minute of silence and confusion that followed. A woman pleaded with others: "Get down! Get down! Stay down!"

Then the bang-bang-bang sounds resumed. And pure terror set in.

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting. John Locher | AP

"People start screaming and yelling and we start running," said Andrew Akiyoshi, who provided the cellphone video to The Associated Press. "You could feel the panic. You could feel like the bullets were flying above us. Everybody's ducking down, running low to the ground."

While some concertgoers hit the ground, others started pushing for the crowded exits, shoving through narrow gates and climbing over fences as 40- to 50-round bursts of what may have been automatic weapons fire rained down on them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel.

By Monday afternoon, 59 people were dead and 527 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire. David Becker | Getty Images

"You just didn't know what to do," Akiyoshi said. "Your heart is racing and you're thinking, 'I'm going to die.'"

• Open thread: The shooting

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, killed himself before officers stormed Room 135 in the gold-colored glass skyscraper. He had 10 guns in the room where had been staying since Thursday.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said investigators found 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition in Paddock's home.

Police run to cover the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday. John Locher | AP

Asked about the motive for the attack, Sheriff Lombardo said: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point."

The FBI said it found nothing so far to suggest the attack was connected to international terrorism, despite a claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group, which said Paddock was a "soldier" who had recently converted to Islam.

In an address to the country, President Donald Trump called the bloodbath "an act of pure evil" and added: "In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has." He ordered flags flown at half-staff.

With hospitals jammed with victims, authorities put out a call for blood donations and set up a hotline to report missing people and speed the identification of the dead and wounded. They also opened a "family reunification center" for people to find loved ones.

President Trump delivers a statement on the Las Vegas shooting from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The shooting began at 10:08 p.m., and the gunman appeared to fire unhindered for more than 10 minutes, according to radio traffic. Police frantically tried to locate him and determine whether the gunfire was coming from Mandalay Bay or the neighboring Luxor hotel.

At 10:14 p.m., an officer said on his radio that he was pinned down against a wall on Las Vegas Boulevard with 40 to 50 people.

"We can't worry about the victims," an officer said at 10:15 p.m. "We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims. Anybody have eyes on him ... stop the shooter."

Near the stage, Dylan Schneider, a country singer who performed earlier in the day, huddled with others under the VIP bleachers, where he turned to his manager and asked, "Dude, what do we do?" He said he repeated the question again and again over the next five minutes.

Mountains rise in the distance at the Sun City Mesquite community where suspected gunman Stephen Paddock lived. Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Bodies were laid out on the artificial turf installed in front of the stage, and people were screaming and crying. The sound of people running on the bleachers added to the confusion, and Schneider thought the concert was being invaded with multiple shooters.

"No one knew what to do," Schneider said. "It's literally running for life and you don't know what decision is the right one. But like I said, I knew we had to get out of there."

He eventually pushed his way out of the crowd and found refuge in the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino, where he kicked in a door to an engineering room and spent hours there with others who followed him.

The shooting had begun as Aldean closed out the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival. He had just opened the song "When She Says Baby" and the first burst of nearly 50 shots crackled as he sang, "It's tough just getting up."

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds. David Becker | Getty Images

He wasn't finished with the first verse when he abruptly stopped singing and hustled off the stage.

A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic.

Taylor Dumbrovski, from Cold Spring, told KARE-TV she heard what sounded like fireworks, but soon realized it was gunfire. She says that in the midst of the chaos people were helping others as the crowd scattered.

Dumbrovski was at the concert with her fiance, brother and sister-in-law. She said they didn't want to be sitting ducks, so they took off running and tried to stay together. Dumbrovski says they ran for several miles, finally making it back to their hotel.

A cowboy hat lays in the street after shots were fired. David Becker | Getty Images

Paddock apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and open fire. Muzzle flashes could be seen in the dark.

"It was the craziest stuff I've ever seen in my entire life," said Kodiak Yazzie, 36. "You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash, flash, flash, flash."

The crowd, funneled tightly into a wide-open space, had little cover and no easy way to escape. Victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some hid behind concession stands. Others crawled under parked cars.

Couples held hands as they ran through the dirt lot. Faces were etched with shock and confusion, and people wept and screamed. Some were bloodied, and some were carried out by fellow concertgoers. Dozens of ambulances took away the wounded, while some people loaded victims into their cars and drove them to the hospital.

Some of the injured were hit by shrapnel. Others were trampled.

The dead included at least three off-duty police officers from various departments who were attending the concert, authorities said. Two on-duty officers were wounded, one critically, police said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the Sunday night attack was the work of a "crazed lunatic full of hate." The sheriff said authorities believe Paddock acted alone. While Paddock appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s.

As for why Paddock went on the murderous rampage, his brother in Florida, Eric Paddock, told reporters: "I can't even make something up. There's just nothing."

Nearly every inch of the Las Vegas Strip is under video surveillance, much of it set up by the casinos to monitor their properties. That could yield a wealth of material for investigators as they try to piece together the attack.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and that the shooting was "beyond horrific." "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," the country star said.

Big U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to change their plans for flights to or from Las Vegas without facing penalties following shooting.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines said Monday that they are offering waivers through Tuesday. A waiver from United Airlines lasts through Friday.

Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.

A suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people in May. Almost 90 people were killed in 2015 at a concert in Paris by gunmen inspired by the Islamic State.