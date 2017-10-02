Twins head to postseason play-in game in New York

Twins manager Paul Molitor, center, and the rest of the team thank the fans before Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

So first, the bad news. Since 2002, the Minnesota Twins are 31 and 78 against the New York Yankees.

It hasn't been a great run.

"Their chances are not good," said Victoria Linton of Edina, who went to Friday night's game with family. Her hopes aren't high, but there have been some long shot victories in the last year. "You know what? We have a president — Donald Trump is president — he didn't have good chances either and he's president. And the Cubs won the World Series."

In many ways, it has been a long-shot season.

The Twins lost 100 games last year. Even at mid-season, the Twins traded for a pitcher, lost a few games and traded the pitcher away — seemingly a sign the front office was resigned to not going to the playoffs.

Twins hitter Jason Castro, right, is welcomed at home by designated hitter Robbie Grossman after hitting a solo home run against the Tigers in the sixth inning Sunday in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 5-1. John Autey | AP

But then things changed. On August 5th, the Twins were 52-56, sitting third in the AL Central. But they began reeling off wins, and putting themselves in the hunt for a wildcard spot, which they clinched with a Los Angeles Angels loss on Wednesday.

"Actually, I think this was more exciting just because the fact they were able to turn it around so much," said longtime Twins fan David Hoeft of Champlin.

Hoeft was at Target Field last week to ask the box office about postseason tickets.

"It's one game, but they're still in the playoffs, and that's the important thing," he said.

It's a one-game playoff Tuesday. If they win, they go to play Cleveland in the division series. If not, the season is over.

The wild card game might be a blessing, said fan Michael Kerner of Minneapolis.

"I think this one-game playoff is to our advantage against the Yankees," said Kerner. "I don't know if we were to play three, we would be able to win two. So I think our odds of just this one game, even though it's in New York, is a better shot at the playoffs."

Chris Gimenez, left, celebrates with Byron Buxton after Buxton's solo home run against the Blue Jays during the 10th inning Thursday's game Minneapolis. The Twins won 3-2. Jim Mone | AP

There are plenty of bright spots on the roster. A young centerfielder, Byron Buxton, is hitting well and making dazzling plays on the field. Joe Mauer has a batting average over 300 for the first time since 2013. Power hitter Miguel Sano is back after missing 38 games with a leg injury. And the Twins have scored the most runs of any American League team since the All-Star break.

The team will also look to pitcher Ervin Santana, who will start Tuesday. He's 16-8 on the season and has the fifth lowest ERA in the American League at 3.28.

"I think we're gonna go there expecting to win. That's the mindset that you have to have," Twins manager Paul Molitor said to MLB.com last week. "The way things are going and the way these guys are letting it fly right now, I like our chances."

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and on the radio on FM 96.3. Fans can also watch on the scoreboard at Target Field as part of a free viewing party. The game starts Tuesday at 7:09 p.m.