Twins are done. Lynx play for title

The baseball season is over for the Minnesota Twins. The Twins were eliminated from postseason play last night when they lost to the Yankees 8 to 4 in New York in the American League Wild Card Game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx will play the final game of their season tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks at Williams Arena. The winner of that game will win the WNBA championship.

Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker talked to Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer about the games.

To hear the segment, click the audio player above.