Photos: Lynx win a decisive victory, thrilling fans


Sylvia Fowles takes the ball to the rim.
1 Three Los Angeles Sparks defenders converge on Sylvia Fowles as she goes up for a layup during the third quarter. Fowles was the WNBA regular season MVP and took home the finals MVP award after the Lynx won the game and their fourth championship. 
Fans pack Williams Arena.
2 Lynx fans pack Williams Arena for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. A moment of silence was held before the game to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. 
Mayon tries to get on the big screen.
3 Nine-year-old Mayon flexes to try to get on the big screen during a break in the game. 
Two fans celebrate a Lynx bucket.
4 Two fans celebrate after a Lynx basket in the first quarter. 
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges watches the game.
5 Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges watches the Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 5. 
Lindsay Whalen lays out for a loose ball.
6 Lindsay Whalen dives for a loose ball during the second quarter. 
Fans flex to get on the big screen.
7 Two fans flex their biceps to get featured on the big screen. 
Two children watch the game from the upper deck.
8 Two children wearing Lindsay Whalen T-shirts watch the game from the upper deck of Williams Arena, where Whalen played in college at the University of Minnesota. 
The crowd erupts inside of Williams Arena.
9 The crowd erupts after the Lynx score inside Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. 
Chelsea Nooker watches the clock run down.
10 Chelsea Nooker watches the clock run down as the Los Angeles Sparks try to stage a comeback in the final minutes. 
Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson reacts after winning the WNBA championship.
11 Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson reacts after winning the WNBA championship. 
LA Sparks' Candace Parker, left, heads to a timeout with seconds left.
12 Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, left, heads to a timeout with seconds left as Lynx players, right, celebrate. 
Lynx fan Terry McFarland holds the number four in the air
13 Lynx fan Terry McFarland holds the number four in the air as the Lynx secured their fourth WNBA championship. 
Lynx players hoist their WNBA Championship trophy above their heads.
14 Lynx players hoist their WNBA Championship trophy above their heads. 
Lynx player celebrate with champagne after winning the championship.
15 From left, guard Renee Montgomery (21), guard Lindsay Whalen (13) and guard Jia Perkins (7) celebrate. 