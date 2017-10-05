Presidential comfort in moments of tragedy

In moments of tragedy and unrest - such as hurricanes and mass shootings - what do we expect from the President of the United States. Do we seek comfort? Clarity? In these instances, what do we hope to hear and gain from their words?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talks to the Princeton's Chair of the Center for African American Studies, Eddie Glaude and the Director of Herbert Hoover Presidential Library, Timothy Walch about national leadership in the wake of tragedy.

Notable quotes from the show:

When speaking of a tragedy, how should a President balance their tone as they address the American Public?

Eddie: "[With] an acknowledgment of the pain of grief, recognition of the horror of the experience had, but at the same time to offer resources for how to imagine oneself beyond the moment ... The president is uniquely charged in these instances to do both for the country, a country that is often in these moments, at least prior to these moments, divided."

Timothy: "It's important that the president delivering these remarks that they own those remarks ... that the American people believe that not only is their President speaking for them, but that he believes what those words are. That there is some fundamental truth in this, in what he is saying, and that's not an easy task ... we all know Presidents who were successful communicators and those who weren't."

