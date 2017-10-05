Minnesota vigils remember dead in Las Vegas

Rev. Babette Chatman of Redeemer Lutheran Church holds a candle with other participants in a candlelight vigil for the Las Vegas victims at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis on Oct. 4, 2017. Chatman was one of the speakers at the ceremony.

Hundreds attended candlelight vigils in Minneapolis and Duluth Wednesday to honor victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier in the week. They were sponsored by groups that are in favor of tougher gun laws.

In Duluth, people lit candles as victims' names were read aloud.

Joan Peterson is co-president of Northland Brady/Protect Minnesota, which sponsored the vigil. She said usually she's very sad after a shooting.

Angela Sharp lights a candle at Peace Church in Duluth. Dan Kraker | MPR News

"But this time I was very angry. And we need to take that anger and sadness and turn it into action," Peterson said.

Fifty-nine people died, including the gunman, and hundreds more were hurt in Sunday night's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Several Minnesotans were in the crowd that night. At least one was injured critically and one was killed — Steve Berger, a father of three and financial adviser who lived in Shorewood, Minn.

• 'Hard to go back to normal life': Minnesotans who survived Vegas shooting

A similar gathering drew around 250 people to Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis.

Leaders from several different faith traditions — Muslim and Jewish, Lutheran and Catholic — came together to decry what they called a public health crisis.

Participants in a packed candlelight vigil for the Las Vegas victims stood to the side of the church after most of the pews were filled as candles were lit at the Plymouth Congregational Church. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

Several said that while prayers for the victims are good, those prayers need to be followed by action.

The Minneapolis vigil was organized by Protect Minnesota and Moms Demand Action.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the incident makes her worry that a tragic shooting could happen anywhere.

"When something like this happens, it is terrifying to my core," Larson told the audience. "Because you realize as a mayor there is a lot you can do to build a positive, healthy, loving community. And how quickly that can be torn apart."