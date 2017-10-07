Fire near downtown Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 30 displaced

One person is dead and 30 people displaced after a fire in an apartment building near downtown Minneapolis.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at 1500 Park Avenue South around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said crews arrived to find a fire on the first, second and third floors.

"They were actually able to extinguish that fire fairly quickly, but we had to call a second alarm for more manpower due to the fact that there were people hanging out of windows, needing to be rescued off of the fire escape, and a few people had even jumped out of the third floor windows prior to our arrival, so we needed to treat them also," said Tyner.

Tyner said two people were taken to the hospital.

One of those people was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.