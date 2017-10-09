Lowry Tunnel to close for overnight cleaning twice this week

The good news is that Interstate 35W is now open after being closed all weekend.

The bad news is that Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is going to close overnight twice this week.

Weather permitting, eastbound I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel will close from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday so that crews can clean the inside of the tunnel. The ramps from Minnesota Highway 55 to I-94 east and from Interstate 394 east to I-94 east will also close.

Meanwhile, westbound I-94 will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.