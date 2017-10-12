Art Hounds: An outsider artist communicates through color

This week, the Art Hounds recommend an outsider artist who communicates through color, "Expectation Station" and a mash-up of Minnesota music and literature.

Artist Nancy Quam went to the opening of "Conversations with Jimmy" at United Theological Seminary in New Brighton. Jimmy Reagan has autism, and as a result has problems communicating through words. But Quam says Reagan's art is colorful, engaging and stimulating; spend enough time with his paintings and you get to know him. Quam says she's inspired by Reagan's ability to create art without worrying too much about what people think of it. She says it's as though he's constantly "in the zone." "Conversations with Jimmy" is up through Nov. 30.

Dancer and choreographer Penelope Freeh recommends seeing "Expectation Station," especially if you have a kid who loves trains. The production, by DanceCo, features professional dancers and actors, as well as the Roe Family Singers and Engineer Paul of Choo Choo Bob's Train Show. Freeh says the show explores the stories of old train songs without dumbing it down for kids. Performances run Oct. 17-22 at In The Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre in Minneapolis.

Ann Hermes, executive director of the Alexandria Area Arts Association, is headed to the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center to see "Music Meets Minnesota Lit." Hermes describes it as a mash-up of music and literature, featuring readings by local award-winning authors Melanie Hoffert, Margi Preus and Matt Rasmussen. The readings are combined with performances of the Ipsifendus Collective, led by composer Paul Fonfara. Fonfara composed music that responds to each of the particular readings, which span poetry, young people's literature and memoir. The performance begins at 7 p.m.