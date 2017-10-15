Citing low ticket sales, Rochester theater asks city for an extra $80,000

After a tumultuous start to the year that included losing its executive director amid allegations of sexual harassment and firing its popular artistic director, the Rochester Civic Theatre is asking the city for $80,000 to make ends meet this year.

That's in addition to the theater's annual appropriation from the city of Rochester, which came in at more than $200,000 for 2017.

The additional request came late last week before a city council meeting Monday night.

In a letter, theater board president Kay Hocker said the Civic is "in the midst of a very trying time."

Hocker is also regional manager for Minnesota Public Radio in Rochester.

Hocker cited lower-than-expected attendence figures over the summer. And she noted the theater's annual fundraiser has been postponed until spring.

Both those factors have "had a damaging affect (sic) on current cash flow," Hocker wrote.

Hocker added the theater is pursuing sponsorships, more advertising sales and salary reductions to help bridge the gap.

At least one city council member said he has grave concerns about the request, in part because it arrived late and without warning.

Earlier this year, an MPR News investigation reported on seven instances of alleged sexual harassment perpetrated by former executive director Gregory Stavrou over a ten year period. Former board members failed to stop his behavior.

In June, the current board fired former artistic director Gregory Miller, who was popular among the theater's production volunteers. The firing has contributed to an ongoing dispute between the board and the theater's actors, musicians and stage hands.

Miller has filed a lawsuit against the theater, alleging he was wrongfully terminated and is seeking at least $50,000 in damages as a result.