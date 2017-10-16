Photos: Jenny Lind kids become muralists to celebrate diversity

Fourth-grader Georron Walker will remember this school project. "In a few years from now, I'm going to look at this, and I'll remember which one I did."

Georron pointed to a gold triangle on a gray wall at Jenny Lind Elementary School in north Minneapolis. The wall will soon be covered with a multicolored, geometric mural.

Minnesota artist Michael Cimino created the design to showcase the school's diversity. Each student made a drawing that will be stenciled on top of the pattern.

"On this floor you are a student, right?" Cimino said pointing to the edge of a drop cloth at the foot of the wall. He motioned the students forward. "On this canvas, you are a professional painter."