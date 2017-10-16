Photos: Jenny Lind kids become muralists to celebrate diversity


1 Fourth-grader Jeffrey Willis paints a yellow square into Jenny Lind Elementary's new mural as painter Michael Cimino looks on at the school in north Minneapolis on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. "Wow this is actually fun!" Willis said. 
2 Artist Michael Cimino explains how the mural he designed for Jenny Lind Elementary is meant to bring the students together inside the school. 
3 Fourth-graders Nimu, left, Hassan and Sophia Varhol paint patches of a mural in the hallway of Jenny Lind Elementary. 
4 Artist Michael Cimino instructs 4th-graders, from left, Jeffrey Willis, Nimu Hassan, Pajying Vue and Sophia Varhol how to paint the mural he designed for Jenny Lind Elementary. 
5 A student at Jenny Lind Elementary paints a yellow square inside the school's new mural. 
6 Artist Michael Cimino points out where a student is going to paint their section of a mural he designed for Jenny Lind Elementary School in north Minneapolis. 