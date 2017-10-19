Man sues St. Paul, officers, saying he was beaten without cause

A St. Paul man is suing the city and six police officers, claiming they beat him so severely that he suffered traumatic brain injury and a fractured skull.

Michael Fleming, 31, was visiting an apartment in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in 2011 when police raided the home to serve a search warrant.

According to the complaint, Fleming was not a subject of the warrant. Officers struck him in the face with the butt of a shotgun, then kicked him while he was on the floor.

One of his attorneys, Scott Swanson, said Fleming did not reach for any weapons and did not resist police.

"His left eye socket was shattered and eventually he had to have surgery and have a titanium plate inserted around his eye to support the structure," Swanson said.

Another attorney, Paul Applebaum, said the injuries have affected Fleming's ability to work.

"He has incredible persisting pain in his eye and in his head, so it's very difficult for him to find steady employment," Applebaum said.

Neither the St. Paul police department, nor the police federation are commenting on the lawsuit.