Burglary investigated at mosque that was targeted by bomb

The spot where a bomb attack hit Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center had balloons, flowers and signs showing support during a community gathering Aug. 8, 2017.

Leaders of a Minnesota mosque where a bomb went off this summer now say two burglars have broken windows and entered their building in Bloomington.

Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says his department is investigating a burglary or attempted burglary at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center Friday.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says security cameras show two men wearing masks and gloves broke windows at the mosque and entered some offices sometime around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Earlier this week mosque leaders released security video of the moments surrounding an Aug. 5 explosion at the building. They were hoping to jump-start an investigation into the bombing. Hartley says they have notified the FBI about the break-in.