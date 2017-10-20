Man dies after jumping from the Lafayette Bridge as he fled police

Police are investigating the death of a motorist who fled officers and jumped off the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul late Thursday evening.

South St. Paul police say they pulled the man over for a traffic violation. According to authorities, the motorist stopped briefly, but took off before the officers could make contact. Police pursued the man on to Highway 52 and the Lafayette Bridge. That's when authorities say the driver stopped on the bridge and jumped.

Emergency medical technicians who responded pronounced the man dead on the scene. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the South St. Paul police department with the investigation.