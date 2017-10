Andrea Swensson's 'Got To Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound.'

In her first book, The Local Show host Andrea Swensson tells the under-reported story of the Twin Cities funk, soul and R&B music scene of the 1960s and 70s.

The name of the book, "Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound", is inspired by a song from the 1979 album by the Lewis Connection featuring a very young Prince on backing vocals and guitar.

Swensson joined MPR's Cathy Wurzer to talk about her book.

