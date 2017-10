Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during a conference at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins MPR News host Kerri Miller every week for a conversation about the week's political news. This week, they discussed Gold Star families, former President George W. Bush's recent speech and tax reform.

