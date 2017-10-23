What we learn about our parents at the end of their lives

When we're young, our idea of who our parents are is wrapped up in one singularity — their identity as our parents. But as we grow and our parents age, more layers of their identity unfold.

Instead of being just "Mom" or "Dad," we begin to see them as individuals who have their own hobbies, hopes and fears. Perhaps their identities never come into clearer focus than when they are nearing the end of their lives.

In her latest book "Never Coming Back," Alison McGhee writes about the complex and delicate process of truly understanding who your parents are. McGhee joined MPR News host Kerri Miller in studio to discuss the book — and that difficult process.

