Video: Burglars in ape masks rob Bloomington mosque; help cops ID them

Bloomington police have released security camera footage of last week's burglary of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and are asking the public's help to identify the suspects.

The @BPD_MN has released security camera video from last Friday's Dar Al Farooq mosque burglary in Bloomington: suspects disguised by ape masks. pic.twitter.com/OD1ZakVnLf — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) October 24, 2017

The 30-second video shows two suspects dressed with what appears to be heavy clothes, gloves and fur-covered ape masks that totally cover their heads. There appear to be no distinguishing characteristics visible for either one of the burglars.

The video shows the two suspects carrying out a large object, which looks to be a black safe with a gray door.

"We are asking the public to focus on the suspect's physical appearance, clothing, footwear and items being carried. The larger suspect has a distinctive walk," Bloomington police said in an update that accompanied the video.

The burglary was reported Friday at Dar Al Farooq, the same mosque damaged by an explosion in August.

Police say the burglary appears to be a theft of property and there is no indication that it is a hate crime. They're asking anyone who might have any information about the video or clues from the video to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.