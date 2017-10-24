Photographer's new book offers 'glimpse into the human side of Prince'

You may think that there isn't a lot left to learn about the life of Prince, what with all the media coverage since his death last year.
But a new book reveals a side of the music icon that we haven't seen before. "Prince: A Private View" is a collection of photographs and recollections of the man who took them.
Afshin Shahidi was Prince's personal photographer from 2001 to 2011. The stunning photos in this book range from posed portraits to live concerts to private moments.
"Hopefully, it gives them a glimpse into the human side of Prince," he said.
