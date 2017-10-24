Photographer's new book offers 'glimpse into the human side of Prince'

"These were some of my favorite moments to shoot. If the sound was good, Prince was relaxed and in a great mood. Here he is relaxing after sound check at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, during the One Nite Alone tour," said Afshin Shahidi.

You may think that there isn't a lot left to learn about the life of Prince, what with all the media coverage since his death last year.

Prince: A Private View Afshin Shahidi

But a new book reveals a side of the music icon that we haven't seen before. "Prince: A Private View" is a collection of photographs and recollections of the man who took them.

Afshin Shahidi was Prince's personal photographer from 2001 to 2011. The stunning photos in this book range from posed portraits to live concerts to private moments.

"Hopefully, it gives them a glimpse into the human side of Prince," he said.

