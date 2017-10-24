Photos: Vikings massive new headquarters taking shape

The Minnesota Vikings this week pulled back the veil on the team's new headquarters, a sprawling compound that, when finished, will house the NFL team's practice fields, training rooms and corporate offices.

The complex sits at Interstate 494 and Dodd Road, site of the old Northwest Airlines headquarters. It includes four outdoor practice fields and a 6,500-seat stadium that's also expected to host high school football games starting next fall, including the state quarterfinal playoffs next November.

The team's summer training camp will also move there, ending a decades-long tradition of camp in Mankato, Minn.

"Right now, we have three different locations for our business operations, and here's our opportunity to get everybody under one roof," said team vice president Lester Bagley, who estimated the work is about 70 percent complete. The facility is set to open in March.

Matt Barnard contributed to this report.