Photos: Vikings massive new headquarters taking shape


1 Workers are visible on the roof from the lobby of the under-construction Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on Monday. 
2 The Viking profile is visible on a wall of the team's indoor practice field. 
3 Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf addressed the media during the tour of the new facility. 
4 The 277,000 square ft. facility includes an indoor practice field and a 6,100 square ft. weight room. 
5 The construction is part of the Viking Lakes development, where the team's headquarters and practice facility will occupy about 33 acres of the 200-acre site. 
6 Fake predators are used to try to keep geese off of the four outdoor grass fields. The turf was grown in Colorado and driven to Minnesota in refrigerated trucks. 
7 The outdoor stadium will seat 6,500 people. 
8 Workers pour concrete in the seating area of the outdoor stadium. 
9 Vikings executive vice president Lester Bagley, left, and chief operating officer Kevin Warren lead a media tour Monday. 
10 A tunnel will connect the main building to the outdoor field. 
11 Members of the media ride a bus around the facility and surrounding development. 
12 The site will include a Twin Cities Orthopedics clinic and sports performance center. 
13 Large windows frame a room that will contain hydro pools. 
14 The climate-controlled practice field is under construction. 
15 The Vikings owners have said they hope to build out the rest of the site with hotels, offices and other uses. 