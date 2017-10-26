Art Hounds: 'In The Treetops' celebrates the life of Wanda Gag

Illustrator Wanda Gag is the inspiration for "In The Treetops." Photo courtesy of the Kerlan Collection, University of Minnesota

Props designer Brooke Nelson saw "In The Treetops" by Sandbox Theatre and was charmed by this original work that pays tribute to the artistry and tenacity of children's book illustrator Wanda Gag. Nelson says the play explores the choices Gag had to make to balance her love of art with her need to support her family. It's a kid-friendly show and there are three performances this weekend at the German American Institute in St. Paul.

Poet and translator G.E. Patterson is excited about The Moving Company's new work, "Speechless." As the title implies, the show is about what happens when words fail us. It revolves around five characters in the wake of a devastating event; how can they move beyond speech to find ways to comfort one another? Patterson says the show is rich with music, movement and expression. Performances run through Nov. 4.

Theater artist Ben Kreilkamp paid a visit to the Anderson Center in Red Wing and saw its new exhibition, "There is a Ladder." The show delves into the creative process, presenting the notes, drafts and final works of poets, painters, scientists, architects, filmmakers and more. On view through Nov. 30.