Counter Stories: Why do most Americans feel they are discriminated against?

A recent poll from from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, showed that majorities in many ethnic, identity and racial groups believe their own group faces discrimination on a daily basis.

That includes white people, with the majority of those surveyed saying they face discrimination when it comes to employment, education and in a variety of other ways.

But when those surveyed were asked to come up with personal examples of that discrimination, most couldn't do it.

And in the cases where respondents could, it wasn't always clear if race actually played a factor in their experience.

This week, the hosts of Counter Stories looked at what discrimination looks like, how different groups deal with discrimination and how to improve understanding when it comes to racial prejudice.

Panelists:

Hlee Lee, a media artist Don Eubanks, assistant professor at Metropolitan State University Anthony Galloway, owner, Umoja Consulting Luz Maria Frias, President and CEO of YWCA-Minneapolis

