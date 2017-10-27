PRI documentary about Vietnam: 'LBJ's War'

A new documentary from Public Radio International called "LBJ's War."

"LBJ's War" sheds light on a question that has intrigued historians for decades: Why was a politician as skilled as President Lyndon B. Johnson unable, or unwilling, to extricate his country from a war in Vietnam that evidence now shows he knew was unwinnable?

After his presidency, just months before his death in 1972, President Johnson spoke at the new LBJ School of Public Affairs in Austin, Texas. He said this about the presidency: "His biggest job is not DOING what's right, but KNOWING what is right. And in this frightening age in which we live, it's pretty difficult to KNOW what's right."

"LBJ's War" is hosted by David Brown. Written by David Brown and Steve Atlas. Produced by PRI, Public Radio International.