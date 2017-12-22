Purple pride or Packer payback? Vikes and Green Bay Saturday night

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass before being hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and breaking his collar bone during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Relations between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have never been warm and cordial, but frigidity between the players for this game might match the expected frigid temperature on the field.

It was back in October in a game against the arch-rival Packers when Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr raced across the line of scrimmage and planted Green Bay's star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, on his throwing shoulder.

Barr's tackle broke Rodgers' collar bone and the Packers' season was busted. Barr was not penalized for the hit, but he says he still receives angry comments from disappointed Packers fans through social media.

Prior to the bone break, the Packers seemed to be well on their way to another post-season berth, and the Vikings were struggling to keep up.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr. Paul Sancya | AP

• Vikings clinch. Now what? 8 things to know

After the Barr hit on Rodgers, the Vikings streaked to the top of the National Football Conference, and the Packers thrashed and gasped in a crowded sea of playoff contenders before going under for the last time earlier this week. Green Bay's playoff hopes were sunk when a wounded and rusty Rodgers tossed three interceptions in a loss to Carolina.

Shortly after that loss, the Packers announced Rodgers would go back on the shelf for the remainder of the season to allow his shoulder to heal, and he wouldn't play against the Vikings Saturday night.

Aside from navigating Green Bay's lingering sore feelings, there is plenty at stake in this game for the Vikings.

They need to win to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lead the purple in the hunt for home playoff games, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has said he wants to play post-season games at U.S, Bank Stadium. The team has lost only once at home this season, and Minneapolis is the site of Super Bowl 52 in February.

The Vikings also need to win to stay ahead of three other NFC teams and assure a bye for the first week of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are each a game behind Minnesota.

They hope to surpass the Vikings and force them to play in a wild card game. With just two games left in the season, the Vikes play at Green Bay and then close at home against the Bears, there is a razor thin margin for error.

In addition to the Packers and their sure-to-be surly supporters, the Vikings will face the cold weather on Saturday. They have not played outdoors in bitter conditions this season. Game time temperatures are expected to hover around ten degrees.

The Vikings are remarkably healthy going into the second to last game of the regular season. They hope to survive the cold, improve their playoff standing and return to Minnesota carrying a glittering Christmas present for their fans, a neatly wrapped victory — and season sweep — over the Packers.