Magical Mystery Tour film was a rare Beatles dud

The Beatles look out of the Magical Mystery Tour coach skylight, on location in England in September 1967.

"The Magical Mystery Tour" debuted on BBC television 50 years ago Tuesday.

The 52-minute film was conceived by the Beatles and mostly improvised as they drove around England with a busload of people.

Critics panned the film and Paul McCartney later apologized for it.

One of the more unusual scenes was filmed at Raymond's Revuebar in London. The Beatles are part of a crowd watching the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. That group shares the stage with a burlesque dancer and the song they perform would later inspire an indie-rock band to call themselves Death Cab for Cutie.

