A good holiday season for Minnesota retailers

For retailers, it's been a charmed holiday season. Between Nov. 1 and Christmas Eve, sales in the U.S. climbed 4.9 percent compared to the same time last year, according to new data from Mastercard which includes spending both in stores and online.

It's the biggest holiday spending increase since 2011 — and buoyed, experts say, by factors like low unemployment and high consumer confidence.

Bruce Nustad, president of the Minnesota Retailers Association, discusses how Minnesota retailers are doing with MPR News' Phil Picardi.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.