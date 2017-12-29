Favorite photos of 2017: Grit, drama and adorable animals


Maryam shows her father missing teeth.
1 7-year-old Maryam shows her father her missing teeth over video chat inside the apartment she shares with her mother and sister on Feb 1, 2017. Hasanain Mohammed was set to arrive in Minnesota two days after President Trump signed an order temporarily banning travelers from seven countries, including Iraq. Hasanain was stopped at the Baghdad airport by security guards who checked his ticket, so he was back home in Karbala, talking to his family over the phone. He was later reunited with his family. 
Demonstrators stand for a moment of silence.
2 Demonstrators raise their hands in the air during a moment of silence at the Women's March in St. Paul on Jan. 21, 2017. Around the state and the region, in large cities and tiny towns, people gathered to march in support of women's rights and to protest President Donald Trump's policies. 
Ruggles, an Old English Sheepdog puppy, had his own transportation.
3 Though not a part of the official Art Shanties event, Ruggles, an Old English Sheepdog puppy, drew his share of attention as owners Robin Schwartzman (a 2010 Shanty artist), right, and Tom Loftus, second from left, pulled him around on Saturday. In its third year on White Bear Lake, the Art Shanty Projects' On-Ice Program lets visitors explore the 20 shanties, each developed by different artists for an interactive experience. 
Melvin Carter addresses supporters at his campaign night party.
4 Melvin Carter addresses supporters at his campaign night party at the Red Cap Room at Union Depot, shortly before it became apparent that he had won the election for St. Paul mayor on Nov. 7, 2017. The ranked-choice voting system made it an interesting night, but Carter was the clear winner in St. Paul. He will become the city's first African-American mayor. 
North High School football players react to a surprise.
5 Eleventh-grader Arman Dalton, left, goes in to hug teammates 12th-grader Odell Wilson, center, and 10th-grader Damon Young, right after the Minneapolis North High School football team learned they'll play in a scrimmage inside US Bank Stadium the Friday before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Dec. 13, 2017. 
Cory Goldsworthy, right, the area fisheries supervisor for the Minn. DNR
6 Cory Goldsworthy, right, the Lake Superior area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota DNR, looks toward Park Point October 25, 2017 while approaching the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth. Among a variety of checks, Minnesota DNR staff were examining trout and other fish they captured for signs of lamprey feeding, the 'Vampire of the Great Lakes.' There has been a recent uptick in sea lamprey populations in Lake Superior, which pose a major threat to fish populations such as lake trout. 
Mao Moua ties rosemary at Hafa Farms.
7 Mao Moua ties rosemary at Hafa Farms, a not-for-profit organization to help the Hmong community work and be farmers. The farmers are working with ArtCrop to highlight the importance that agriculture plays in the Hmong culture, while also drawing attention to the parallel challenges that artists and farmers face: That despite value in their work, both often struggle to thrive. 
David G. hugs caregiver Jill Tolefson.
8 David G. hugs caregiver Jill Tolefson as she tries to brush the teeth of Sarah Gonella before sitting down to breakfast at the Diane Road group home in Mendota Heights Aug. 1, 2017. Direct support professionals play vital roles helping people with disabilities live as independently as possible. It's not easy work. 
Sherman Dean Alexander walks through camp.
9 Sherman Dean Alexander walks through the campsite he calls home on the powwow grounds of Eagle Butte, S.D., on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation on Aug. 31, 2017. One year later, the massive demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline didn't stop the oil from flowing, and problems on the reservation remain. But protest leaders say they're stronger for what happened last year and are focused on the future. 
The pink layer around the moon is called the chromosphere.
10 The corona appears around the moon as the red or pink flares shooting out from the sun -- called "prominences" -- can be seen during the eclipse on August 21, 2017. The pink layer around the moon is called the chromosphere, and is visible at the beginning and ending of totality. Albert Lea high school science teacher Ken Fiscus led a group of Minnesotans to view the solar eclipse in his hometown of Pawnee City, Neb. 
Chief Harteau answers media questions.
11 Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau, center, stood with police inspector Michael Kjos, left, and assistant chief Medaria Arradondo and answered media questions July 20, 2017 at the Emergency Operations Training Facility in northeast Minneapolis. It was the first time she appeared publicly since the police shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond earlier in the week. 
Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile dances during protest
12 Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, dances in the middle of the protest on University Ave. in St. Paul, Minn., with Aztec dancers on Friday June 16. Protests erupted after a jury found officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty in the shooting death of Philando Castile on June 16, 2017. 
Ronald Blomberg comforts his fiancee amid the devastation.
13 Ronald Blomberg comforts his fiancee, Marissa Rhoades amid the devastation of the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park near Chetek, Wis., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. A tornado devastated the park the night before. Blomberg said he'd lived there about 6 months and lost everything when his rented mobile home was destroyed in the storm. His neighbor and co-worker, Eric Gavin, was killed by the tornado. 
Aperngo Cham holds up a book in a preschool classroom
14 Aperngo Cham holds up a book in a preschool classroom at Lincoln Community Center in Mankato, Minn., on May 8, 2017. Classes at the center are offered for English language learners, both young and old alike. 
Theaster Gates, 'Black Vessel for a Saint'
15 Theaster Gates, "Black Vessel for a Saint," is a cylindrical structure that houses a salvaged statue of Saint Laurence, the patron saint of librarians and archivists, in the newly-remodeled Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center June 8, 2017. Using repurposed materials, the Chicago-based Theaster Gates created a piece that he intends as a secular but sacred space. 
'Scaffold' sculpture in the the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.
16 "Scaffold," a sculpture by Sam Durant referencing the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato among other executions, sits in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on May 31, 2017. Walker Art Center officials ordered the controversial sculpture to be taken apart after members of the Dakota community objected to it. 
Zafar walks out to the ring through a crowd of cheering supporters.
17 Amaiya Zafar walks out to the ring through a crowd of cheering supporters before her fight at the Spring Fling United States Amateur Boxing event in Minneapolis on April 29, 2017. Zafar, who for two years was denied participation by USA Boxing because she covers her arms and legs in accordance with her Muslim faith, was recently granted religious exemption to compete. 
A snowy owl wakes up from anesthesia.
18 A snowy owl wakes up from anesthesia after a check up and physical therapy inside of the University of Minnesota Gabbert Raptor Center in St. Paul Dec. 12, 2017. Every few years there are so called "irruptions" of snowy owls to Minnesota and other northern states, when the majestic raptors flock south from the Arctic tundra. This winter's could be an especially big one. 
Lowry Grove residents clean out their homes before tear-down.
19 Bill McConnell uses a damp towel to brush off the sweat from moving out of his home in Lowry Groves Mobile Home Park. McConnell says he will be the last person to leave Lowry Grove at 11:59 p.m. June 30, 2017, after more than 70 years in operation. The park was sold to a developer, who planned to demolish it to build apartment buildings and townhouses. 
John Murphy, left, and Shane Wasylow, right, of Complete Pest Control
20 John Murphy, left, and Shane Wasylow, right, of Complete Pest Control knock down gopher mounds on a levee near East Grand Forks, Minn., on April 4, 2017. Left unattended, gopher activity has the potential to compromise the levee system. The 1997 flood transformed the Red River Valley and its residents. State and federal officials responded with $1.1 billion in infrastructure spending to make sure a catastrophe never happens again. 
Montha Chum rubs her father Phan Khiev's ear.
21 Montha Chum rubs the ear of her 87-year-old father, Phan Khiev, inside their Rosemount home on March 26, 2017. Khiev suffers brain injuries related to a car accident, speech delay and severe depression, which has worsened since the detainment of his son, Chamroeun Phan. The story of eight Cambodian men who were detained in Minnesota last year illustrates the complicated and nuanced development of U.S. immigration policy. 
Minnesota United's Johan Venegas on the attack.
22 Minnesota United's Johan Venegas on the attack during the team's home opener at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis on March 12, 2017. The world's game as played in March in Minnesota looks a bit different than a match in Milan, Manchester or Madrid. For starters, to get maximum visibility in steadily falling snow, the ball is a blaze orange color familiar to hunters. 
Elizer Darris stands on the front porch of his home.
23 Elizer Darris stands on the front porch of his Minneapolis home in between an interview and a Power of People meeting April 4, 2017. The project, Life after lockup: An inmate's first year out, looked at how Darris, who killed a man as a teenager and was in prison longer than he lived free, dealt with adjusting to life out of prison. 
Kale Kemske is dressed in a NASA lab coat.
24 Kale Kemske, dressed in a NASA lab coat, takes a turn underneath the giant parachute before the start of the Kids Climate March on April 22, 2017, at the Science Museum of Minnesota in Saint Paul. 
Passionate Zylka at the Late Night Dance Party at First Avenue.
25 Passionate Zylka, 25, poses for a portrait while bathed in purple light during the Late Night Dance Party at First Avenue in Minneapolis April 21, 2017. Zylka was one of many Prince fans who attended the sold out show in honor of the anniversary of the Minnesota musician's death. 
A robin builds her nest near the march in Bemidji.
26 As the Bemidji "March for Science" is about to begin, a robin is busy building her nest by Lake Bemidji on Earth Day April 22, 2017. 
Some of the protesters stood on the frontage road showing solidarity.
27 Some protesters stood on the frontage road showing solidarity while others faced off with police before leaving the freeway. Protests erupted after a jury found officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty in the shooting death of Philando Castile on June 16, 2017. 
The St. Paul Fire Department begins to pack up firetrucks in Saint Paul.
28 A historic house on Dayton Avenue near the St. Paul Cathedral was severely damaged by a fire on Oct. 10, 2017 in Saint Paul. Alida Purmalietis, who said she grew up in the house, said her parents had bought the Dayton Avenue home in 1975. "They really took it upon themselves to do an excellent job in keeping the integrity of the woodwork and of the structure itself," Purmalietis said. "Never, never doing anything that would be out of character for the age. So that's why it's especially devastating. It's not just a house, it's a piece of history." 
Korey Dean portrays 'anger' as he playfully constrains his son.
29 Program founder Korey Dean, left, portrays "anger" as he playfully constrains his son Tytist Dean, 17, during a talk at The Man Up Club in north Minneapolis August 31, 2017. "Anger can control you to the point where you can't do anything. Freedom comes with forgiveness. It's the key to unlock yourself." Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges' 2018 budget proposal included a request for $500,000 to continue funding youth anti-violence programs based in troubled areas of the city. 
Sophie Jones and Bella Lockhart practice an exit off stage.
30 Sophie Jones and Bella Lockhart wait to go on stage during a rehearsal of "A Christmas Carol" on Oct. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis. Jones, 10, has never before appeared on a professional stage but she's making her debut in a high-profile role: Tiny Tim. 
Supporters of President Trump and protesters clashed at the Capitol.
31 Supporters of President Trump and protesters clashed at the Capitol during the "March 4 Trump" rally on March 4, 2017. The rally was one of several related events planned around the country. 
A group of photographers responded to a social media alert.
32 Having learned online that a great gray owl was in a location north of Two Harbors, Minn., a group of photographers gathered on the morning of February 28, 2017 to search and wait. They were rewarded when the "Phantom of the North" flew to within 20 yards and rested on a highway sign. While these photographers relied on patience, the controversial practice of luring owls with mice to photograph them in action came to a head in northeast Minnesota this winter, leading to angry confrontations over ethics and animal welfare. 