Favorite photos of 2017: Grit, drama and adorable animals

It's an end of the year ritual in newsrooms, when choosing the best photographs of the year becomes an annual debate. Are these the most important images of the year? The most beautiful? The most representative of our state? Are we choosing the pictures of the year, or is this the year in pictures?

Our unscientific process this time around involved having staff and freelance photographers submit their personal favorites, asking reporters and editors in the newsroom to suggest the ones they found memorable, then having a group people who love photography weigh in on the more than 125 suggestions. Finally, it comes down to me, as the editor for visuals, to balance sad and happy, protests and progress, cute animals and stories of substance.

So, without further ado, we present photos we really, really liked from this year, and hope that you'll enjoy them, too.