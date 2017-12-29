Vikings expected to easily secure bye in playoffs Sports & Leisure Phil Picardi · Dec 29, 2017 Listen Story audio 4min 26sec MPR's Phil Picardi spoke to Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker about the Minnesota Vikings and whether they could make it to the Super Bowl. Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.