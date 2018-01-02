Big Lake teen who died from stab wound identified

A teen who died Monday after he was found stabbed on a Minneapolis sidewalk has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 18-year-old Ahkeem Deontravaye Robinson of Big Lake died at North Memorial Health Hospital of a stab wound to his shoulder.

He was found at about 1:48 a.m. on New Year's Day on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North after someone called 911 to report a person down.

Minneapolis police are investigating the homicide but have made no arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).