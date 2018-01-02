Singing about 'Minneap'lis, Minnesota'

In honor of Jacob Frey being sworn in as the new mayor of Minneapolis today, listen to an obscure song called "Minneap'lis, Minnesota" by Rufus Lumley.

Not a lot is known about this song, or about Rufus. He was part of the Northern Soul music scene which was briefly popular in northern England in the late 1960s. The song was reportedly recorded in a bowling alley in Detroit in 1968.

His family told Secret Stash Records, which re-issued the song a few years back, that Rufus lived in many places during his life, but never in the Twin Cities.

Use the audio player above to hear the segment.