Super Bowl street closures begin in Minneapolis

The streets immediately surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium close Tuesday, including parts of Chicago and 11th avenues, Fourth and Sixth streets, as well as Fifth Street east of the stadium.

Those roads will remain closed through Feb. 11, a week after Super Bowl.

More closures will follow in two weeks, when the Nicollet Mall closes for Super Bowl-related activities. Eighth Street on either side of the mall will also close later that week.

Streets around the Minneapolis Convention Center will also close the week before the big game to accommodate the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL theme park that accompanies the championship every year.

Streets for about two dozen blocks surrounding the stadium and Downtown East Commons park will also close completely for Super Bowl weekend.