Will 2018 be a good year for farmers?

One of the places people interact with the farm economy is at local restaurants. Twin Cities restauranteur Kim Bartmann believes in collaborating with farmers and food producers at her restaurants, which include Bryant Lake Bowl, Bread & Pickle, Tiny Diner, Red Stag Supperclub and others. She discussed the challenges and opportunities of owning a restaurant in the current food economy.

Agriculture policy is also essential to conversations on food. Prices for soybeans, wheat and corn are falling on international commodities markets. Congress is starting work on a new Farm Bill. The new tax law could depress federal spending. The future of NAFTA is uncertain. All of this adds up to uncertainty for farmers and food producers around the country.

Guests:

• Kim Bartmann, Twin Cities restauranteur

• Sara Wyant, journalist with Agweek

• Bruce Babcock, economist at University of California, Riverside

To hear their discussion use the audio player above.