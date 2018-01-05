Time to make the doughnuts free of artificial dyes, Dunkin' decides

Doughnuts for sale at a Dunkin' Donuts in Edmond, Okla. Last year, the parent company said it would remove artificial colors from its products in the U.S. by the end of 2018. Now they say they've already achieved that goal for their flagship product.
