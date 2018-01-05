Gophers hoops player Lynch suspended over sex misconduct

Minnesota center Reggie Lynch plays against Illinois in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Updated 11:20 a.m. | Posted 9:46 a.m.

University of Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch has been suspended from athletic competition by the school because of a sexual misconduct investigation.

An initial report on the investigation by the University of Minnesota says a woman reported an alleged sexual assault by a University of Minnesota student in a dorm on April 28, 2016. The accuser identified that student as Lynch.

The report, obtained by MPR News, found that Lynch violated of the school's sexual misconduct policy and university rules. It concludes that Lynch should be suspended until August 2020.

While Lynch is suspended from athletic competition and will not play in Saturday's game against Indiana University, but he remains a member of the basketball team and can be part of practices, university athletics director Mark Coyle told reporters Friday morning.

Coyle declined to give any other details on Lynch's case but urged the public to "trust the procedures that we have in place" in dealing with issues involving student athletes and said it was "important we provide due process."

The suspension would begin on Tuesday unless there is an appeal. The Star Tribune reports that Lynch plans to appeal the decision, which would bring the issue before a panel at the university.

Lynch was arrested on suspicion of "criminal sexual conduct" in 2016 but ultimately not charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's office and was cleared by a school investigation, which said they had insufficient evidence for a case.

That incident was separate from the one being investigated by the university.