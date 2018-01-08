The new political order in Minneapolis

Jacob Frey, who was recently sworn in as Minneapolis mayor, sits for a portrait inside the Kling Public Media Center in St. Paul on Dec. 4, 2017.

When the new Minneapolis City Council reconvenes Monday, there will still be 12 Democrats and one Green Party council member at the table, just like the last one.

But November's election brought five new faces to the body and unseated its longtime leader Barb Johnson. The city also has a new mayor, Jacob Frey.

• Last week: Frey spends first hours as mayor thanking those who help Minneapolis run

David Brauer is a former community newspaper editor in Minneapolis and covered City Hall for 30 years. He spoke with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about what we can expect from the new leaders in Minneapolis.

Click on the audio player above to their conversation.