Posthumously published 'Sea Maiden' affirms Denis Johnson's eternal voice

Author Denis Johnson, pictured here in 2013, died in May of 2017. The new posthumously published collection, <em>The Largesse of the Sea Maiden, </em>features five of Johnson's short stories.
Author Denis Johnson, pictured here in 2013, died in May of 2017. The new posthumously published collection, The Largesse of the Sea Maiden, features five of Johnson's short stories. 