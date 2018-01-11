Art Hounds: Cuban art, 'A Steady Rain' and American thought

Photographer Vance Gellert is impressed by the show "Adiós Utopia" at the Walker Art Center. He says the exhibition explores how the small country's tense political history has influenced its art. Gellert says he was particularly moved by the level of creativity in the face of — or perhaps inspired by — a lack of resources. On view through March 18.

Minnesota Historical Society curator Brian Horrigan is looking forward to seeing "A Steady Rain" at Gremlin Theatre's new space in St. Paul. The play explores the complex and tense relationship of two Chicago cops in the wake of a deadly mistake. Horrigan says Gremlin excels at taking on serious and compelling drama. Performances run Jan. 12 through Feb. 3.

Sculptor Pamela Robinson says the heart of winter is the perfect time to contemplate philosophical questions, so now's when you should be working on your entry to New York Mills' annual essay contest, the "Great American Think-Off." This year's question: "Which plays a larger role in shaping one's life: success or failure?" Entries of 750 words are due April 1. Finalists are announced on May 1, and a public debate will be held Saturday, June 9.