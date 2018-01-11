Crews still cleaning up after oil pipeline bursts in Eagan

Cleanup crews are still working at the site of a gasoline spill that occurred near an Eagan health club earlier this week.

A soil boring crew drilling in the LifeTime Fitness parking lot struck a pipeline on Monday, spilling an estimated 21,000 gallons of gasoline onto the club's parking lot.

Jason Moran of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's emergency response unit said cold weather and storm-water management helped keep the spill contained and reduced its impact.

"The cold weather definitely helped keep the vapors down, which helped protect the community and the responding workers," he said. "Another benefit was that the spill happened over a parking lot, where the gasoline flowed into the storm sewer, which usually is not a good thing, but in this case, it helped funnel it into a couple key collection points."

Moran said the Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety is investigating the cause of the spill.

Cleanup efforts are expected to last a couple more weeks, he said, if not longer.