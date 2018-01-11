How do prosecutors decide whether to charge police in fatal shootings?

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced that he has charged police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the July 6 killing of Philando Castile, Nov. 16, 2016 at a press conference in St. Paul, Minn.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has not yet announced whether he'll file charges against Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk. Freeman said in late December that he's continuing to seek evidence and that the investigation continues.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been in Freeman's shoes — prosecutor faced with the decision of whether to bring criminal charges against a police officer involved in a deadly shooting. Choi received national attention when he charged Jeronimo Yanez in the death of Philando Castile.

