Purple reigns as Twin Cities preps for Vikings playoff game

The Vikings playoffs just wouldn't be a real Minnesota sports post-season bandwagon without a stadium towel.

Now, fans, you have one.

The Vikings and the Hy-Vee grocery chain are giving them away on every seat at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday when the Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in a crucial NFL playoff game.

The team is also selling a T-shirt version at its Vikings Longhouse on the stadium plaza.

In addition, there will be purple lighting on the Interstate 35W bridge, the IDS Center, the Lowry Avenue bridge, the Mall of America, Nicollet Mall, Target headquarters and, yes, even the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Metro Transit is getting into the act with its own Super Bowl wrapped light rail train, unveiled at its Franklin Avenue maintenance facility Thursday.

Train wrapping with graphic film displays is nothing new, but this new version even includes the interior, a grass aisle and two players bumping helmets as the exterior doors slide shut.