Mondale celebrates 90th birthday with Carter and others

Friends, family and fellow politicians celebrated former Vice President Walter Mondale's 90th birthday in a celebration on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday night.

Mondale, who served as vice president under President Jimmy Carter, also served as a U.S. Senator for Minnesota and ran for president against Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Mondale said he and Carter had a lot to overcome when they took office.

"President Carter was the first Southern president in 122 years of American history and I was one of those old 'Northern Liberals,'" said Mondle. "And we got along fine because we shared a deep abiding sense of moral decency of honesty and of caring for those in our midst who need it."

Mondale graduated from the University of Minnesota's law school in 1956.

A lineup of fellow politicians honored Mondale including Carter, Sen. Tina Smith, former Sen. Al Franken, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

In their remarks, the fellow democrats praised Mondale's career in public service and his commitment to honesty and caring for people of all backgrounds.

Mondale told the crowd that even though he and Carter only served one term in the Oval Office, he continues to be proud of how the they conducted themselves as a team.

"I once told the president one thing I didn't want to happen is I didn't want to be embarassed," he said. "In four years, I never was embarassed and I don't think any other VP can make that statement."

Mondale did not mention President Donald Trump by name in his remarks, but did spend some time discussing the importance of immigrants from many countries across the world contributing to the United States.