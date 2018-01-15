The best memes from the Vikings' big win over the Saints

Stefon Diggs (#14) of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball to score a touchdown as time expires in the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Move over, Miracle on Ice. Everybody's talking about the #MinneapolisMiracle today.

You know the one, where Case Keenum completed a last-ditch heave near the sideline Sunday on the game's final play, and Stefon Diggs slithered away for a 61-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory over New Orleans and send the Vikings to the NFC championship game.

Who hasn't watched that jaw-dropper of a last play at least 10 times?

But have you seen it yet set to "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie "Titanic"? We're tearing up all over again.

Earlier in the game, when it looked like Minnesota was going to be on the losing side again, some looked to a higher purple power:

And he delivered.

While out shoveling, I heard a guy screaming "Wooooooooh" at the top of his lungs while cruising down the road.

Let this be a reminder that the game isn't over until it's over.

"The majority of people doubt us," Diggs said. "They don't think it's going to happen, especially because of history. People have a way of saying history repeats itself. I guess this is not one of those cases."

Saints: “Last play of the game, we’re headed to the NFC title game.”



