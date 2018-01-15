The best memes from the Vikings' big win over the Saints

Move over, Miracle on Ice. Everybody's talking about the #MinneapolisMiracle today.
You know the one, where Case Keenum completed a last-ditch heave near the sideline Sunday on the game's final play, and Stefon Diggs slithered away for a 61-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory over New Orleans and send the Vikings to the NFC championship game.
• Fan reactions: There is no joy like unbridled joy
• Photos: Vikings top Saints in last-play stunner
Who hasn't watched that jaw-dropper of a last play at least 10 times?
But have you seen it yet set to "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie "Titanic"? We're tearing up all over again.
A WALK OFF 61 YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR THE VIKINGS TO ADVANCE TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!!!— 🏈🚢🎶TITANIC TD🏈🚢🎶 (@TitanicTD) January 15, 2018
CASE KEENUM'S 61 YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS TO STEFON DIGGS, AT THE DEATH, IS EVEN BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC!!!! UNBELIEVABLE WIN FOR THE @VIKINGS!!!!!
🏈🚢🎶 pic.twitter.com/Rzndkg6q05
Earlier in the game, when it looked like Minnesota was going to be on the losing side again, some looked to a higher purple power:
I knew a silent prayer to Patron Saint of Minnesota Prince Rogers Nelson would not be in vain 🙏— Emily (@RobotOwl) January 15, 2018
And he delivered.
The only possible explanation for that Vikings win... Prince's ghost. #NFLNetwork @nflnetwork @ESPNNFL #vikings #VikingsSaints #stefondiggs #prince #SkolVikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/uZYQNT76dJ— PAUL BAE (@realPB) January 15, 2018
While out shoveling, I heard a guy screaming "Wooooooooh" at the top of his lungs while cruising down the road.
#Vikings fan who was on the road listening to the #MinneapolisMiracle play on the car radio pic.twitter.com/5OTsfeQDKV— Michael J, The Very Stable Genius (@MichaelJRadio) January 15, 2018
Let this be a reminder that the game isn't over until it's over.
"The majority of people doubt us," Diggs said. "They don't think it's going to happen, especially because of history. People have a way of saying history repeats itself. I guess this is not one of those cases."
Saints: “Last play of the game, we’re headed to the NFC title game.”— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 15, 2018
Stefon Diggs: pic.twitter.com/tmjNVp86uj
The Associated Press contributed to this report.