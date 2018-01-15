Does recognizing privilege influence your politics?

Discussing racial "privilege" makes many people uncomfortable, even resentful. But how does someone's recognition of privilege influence their politics? MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Ijeoma Oluo, the author of "So You Want to Talk About Race."

Oluo writes in her book: "The concept of privilege violates everything we've been told about fairness and everything we've been told about the American Dream of hard work paying off and good things happening to good people."

Guest: Ijeoma Oluo, the author of "So You Want to Talk About Race."

