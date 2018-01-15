A play for the ages: Sports' best game-winning moments

Stefon Diggs (14) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Stefon Diggs made the impossible happen Sunday night.

Down 24-23 against the New Orleans Saints, with 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Diggs caught a Hail Mary pass from quarterback Case Keenum to lead the Minnesota Vikings to victory. Saints defensive end Marcus Williams missed a crucial tackle on Diggs that would have ended the Vikings' Super Bowl run. Barely missing Williams' tackle, Diggs regained his balance and ran the ball 61 yards to secure a Vikings victory and berth to the NFC championship.

It's a play that no one will ever forget — and it was the first walk-off touchdown victory in the history of the NFL playoffs. Folks will be talking about this game for a lifetime, and Vikings fans may look back at those final 10 seconds as perhaps the greatest moment in its team's history (well, until they win the Super Bowl. #SkolVikes)

The "Minneapolis Miracle," as its now known, was big, but how does it compare to other historic game-ending moments?

Blake Hoffarber, 2005 4A state basketball championship

In 2005, in the 4A state basketball championship, sophomore guard Blake Hoffarber made a desperation shot, while sitting on the ground, hitting nothing but nylon.

The bucket sent Hopkins High School into double overtime, where they eventually sealed their state championship over Eastview High School.

The play was nominated and won the 2005 Espy award for best play of the year.

Christian Laettner, 1992 NCAA tournament

In 1992, Duke center and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Christian Laettner hit one of the greatest shots in NCAA history.

It was the regional round against the Kentucky Wildcats, and eventual national champ Duke was down 103-102.

With 2.1 seconds to play, Grant Hill threw a cross-court pass to Laettner, who caught the ball at the free-throw line and hit a turnaround jumper with the clock winding down.

Joe Carter, 1993 World Series

In the 93' World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays led the series 3-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the bottom of the ninth of Game 6, they trailed Philly by a score of 6-5. With runners on first and second base, and a count of two balls and two strikes, right fielder Joe Carter lined up to the plate and hit a home run, clinching Toronto's second consecutive World Series.

2009 Super Bowl

Remember Super Bowl XLIII, Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburg Steelers, in 2009?

It was a slugfest between two of the NFL's best, a contest decided in the waning moments of the game. With two minutes remaining, down 23-20, Pittsburg quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Santonio Holmes put on a show for the ages. On that final drive, Roethlisberger connected with Holmes, who picked up major yardage, placing the Steelers in good field position. Then, with less than 40 seconds remaining on the clock, Big Ben lobbed a perfectly arched pass to Holmes in the end zone.

Holmes caught the pass, while keeping his position in the end zone with his tippy toes, before being knocked out of bounds.