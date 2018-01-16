How does immigration impact the U.S. economy?

The modern wave of immigration to America is one of the great human dramas in our history. New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and other major metropolitan areas have become immigrant capitals.

More than 40 million immigrants live in the United States. That's about 13 percent of the total population. Despite their large presence in society, debates on cultural issues and the economy have made immigration policy highly contentious.

Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell talked to the director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, Randy Capps, and senior analyst at Reason Foundation, Shikha Dalmia, about the the economic benefits of immigration.

